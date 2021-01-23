Pierre-Luc Dubois granted wish, traded to Jets for fellow forward Laine

Columbus and Winnipeg hooked up for a blockbuster NHL trade Saturday, with the Blue Jackets dealing Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Jets for fellow forwards Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, who signed a two-year, $3.8-million US deal with his new team.

"Strengthening our lineup offensively has been a priority for us and the additions of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic accomplish just that," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "Patrik is a player we know very well and in a short time has become one of our league's most proficient goal scorers. Jack is an exciting young player with great potential and we're thrilled to bring him home to Columbus as a Blue Jacket."

Laine, 22, scored two goals and three points in Winnipeg's season-opening 4-3 overtime win over Calgary but has sat out the past three games due to an upper-body injury. On Friday, he was placed on injured reserve and is considered day-to-day.

Believe <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nhljets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nhljets</a> are retaining 26% of Patrik Laine’s salary for this season, which evens out cap hits between Laine and Dubois. So no added salary for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBJ</a> other than new Roslovic deal.<br><br>Of course, Dubois has next year on his contract. Laine does not. —@frank_seravalli