Pierre-Luc Dubois changing jersey number to honour late teammate

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is making a sentimental jersey number change and will wear No. 80 in honour of his late teammate, Matiss Kivlenieks.

Jets forward played with Matiss Kivlenieks in Columbus, late goalie passed away in July

Pierre-Luc Dubois is changing his jersey number from 13 to 80 in honour of his late teammate, Matiss Kivlenieks who died in a fireworks accident on July 4. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The two played together with the Columbus Blue Jackets for parts of two seasons before Dubois was traded to the Jets in January.

Kivlenieks, a backup goalie, was killed July 4 in a fireworks accident at a house party in Michigan. He was 24.

Soon after Kivlenieks' death, Dubois, 23, posted a photo of his late teammate on Instagram, writing, "RIP 'Kivvi'. You were a great person and an unbelievable friend to have.'"

After his trade to Winnipeg, Dubois changed from No. 18 to No. 13.

