Pierre-Luc Dubois changing jersey number to honour late teammate

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is making a sentimental jersey number change and will wear No. 80 in honour of his late teammate, Matiss Kivlenieks.

The two played together with the Columbus Blue Jackets for parts of two seasons before Dubois was traded to the Jets in January.

Kivlenieks, a backup goalie, was killed July 4 in a fireworks accident at a house party in Michigan. He was 24.

Soon after Kivlenieks' death, Dubois, 23, posted a photo of his late teammate on Instagram, writing, "RIP 'Kivvi'. You were a great person and an unbelievable friend to have.'"

After his trade to Winnipeg, Dubois changed from No. 18 to No. 13.