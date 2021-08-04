Pierre-Luc Dubois changing jersey number to honour late teammate
Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is making a sentimental jersey number change and will wear No. 80 in honour of his late teammate, Matiss Kivlenieks.
Jets forward played with Matiss Kivlenieks in Columbus, late goalie passed away in July
Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is making a sentimental jersey number change and will wear No. 80 in honour of his late teammate, Matiss Kivlenieks.
The two played together with the Columbus Blue Jackets for parts of two seasons before Dubois was traded to the Jets in January.
Kivlenieks, a backup goalie, was killed July 4 in a fireworks accident at a house party in Michigan. He was 24.
Soon after Kivlenieks' death, Dubois, 23, posted a photo of his late teammate on Instagram, writing, "RIP 'Kivvi'. You were a great person and an unbelievable friend to have.'"
After his trade to Winnipeg, Dubois changed from No. 18 to No. 13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?