Maple Leafs GM downplays team's slide, says Matthews contract talks progressing

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says he isn't concerned about his team's current struggles.

After starting the season 19-8-0, Toronto is 9-9-2 over its last 20 games, including a recent 3-7-0 stretch.

Dubas met the media at the team's practice facility Tuesday and said he viewed the slide as a "great opportunity" for his young group to battle adversity.

Dubas added that contract talks with star centre Auston Matthews are progressing, but similar conversations with winger Mitch Marner, who leads Toronto with 61 points in 48 games, remain on hold until after the season at his agent's request.

Matthews and Marner, both 21, can become restricted free agents on July 1, and are in line to receive massive raises.

Currently one point up on the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens for second in the Atlantic Division, the Leafs host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday in their final game before this weekend's NHL all-star break.

