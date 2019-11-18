Skip to Main Content
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin needs wrist surgery, out indefinitely
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien says forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out indefinitely.

Team says injury not related to check from Ovechkin; teammate Paul Byron also out

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is scheduled for wrist surgery on Tuesday that will keep him sidelined indefinitely. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Drouin suffered a wrist injury and Byron hurt his knee in the Canadiens' 5-2 win at Washington on Friday.

Drouin was levelled by a thunderous check by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in the second period, though the Canadiens say his injury came from an unrelated play in the third period.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, while  Byron has one goal and four points.

