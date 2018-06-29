Drew Doughty agrees to 8-year contract extension with Kings
The Los Angeles Kings and defenceman Drew Doughty have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
Star defenceman to stay in L.A. through 2027 season
Defenceman Drew Doughty has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.
Los Angeles announced the deal Friday for its two-time Stanley Cup-winning cornerstone.
Doughty has been among the NHL's top defencemen throughout a 10-year career spent entirely with the Kings. He won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman in 2016, and he has been a finalist for the award in three other seasons, including 2017-18.
After cracking the Kings' NHL roster as a teenager, Doughty played a major role in the Kings' Stanley Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He has one year left on an eight-year, $56 million contract signed in September 2011.
