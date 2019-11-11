Sportsnet cuts ties with Don Cherry over 'divisive remarks'

Sportsnet has cut ties with Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Don Cherry.

"It has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down," Sportsnet said in a statement Monday.

Statement from Sportsnet: <a href="https://t.co/ah3twdx9po">pic.twitter.com/ah3twdx9po</a> —@Sportsnet

The sports network apologized on Sunday for Cherry's comments on "Coach's Corner" the previous day, about his belief that new immigrants don't wear poppies to show their support for veterans.

The comments sparked a swift backlash from the public, politicians and the National Hockey League.

Cherry, 85, singled out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., where he lives, saying they were not honouring Canada's veterans and dead soldiers.

Cherry did not respond to phone calls seeking comment and has not publicly apologized. Segment co-host Ron MacLean apologized Sunday evening for the way he handled Cherry's comments.

