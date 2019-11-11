Skip to Main Content
Sportsnet cuts ties with Don Cherry over 'divisive remarks'
Sportsnet says it has cut ties with long-time Hockey Night host Don Cherry, following "divisive remarks" made toward new immigrants during a broadcast on Saturday.

The Canadian Press ·
According to multiple reports on Monday, Hockey Night personality Don Cherry has been fired by Sportsnet following remarks he made on Saturday about new Toronto citizens not wearing poppies. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Sportsnet has cut ties with Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Don Cherry.

"It has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down," Sportsnet said in a statement Monday.

The sports network apologized on Sunday for Cherry's comments on "Coach's Corner" the previous day, about his belief that new immigrants don't wear poppies to show their support for veterans.

The comments sparked a swift backlash from the public, politicians and the National Hockey League.

Cherry, 85, singled out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., where he lives, saying they were not honouring Canada's veterans and dead soldiers.

Cherry did not respond to phone calls seeking comment and has not publicly apologized. Segment co-host Ron MacLean apologized Sunday evening for the way he handled Cherry's comments.

