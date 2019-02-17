Hurricanes respond to Don Cherry calling team 'a bunch of jerks'

Coach's Corner star Don Cherry made his feelings known about the Carolina Hurricanes' elaborate victory celebrations on Hockey Night In Canada on Saturday, calling the Hurricanes "a bunch of jerks."

The Hurricanes have adopted a few different celebrations after winning at home, including games of "Duck, Duck, Goose," and simulating a walk-off home run:

WATCH | Hurricanes celebrate win with game of Duck, Duck, Goose

Carolina entertained fans after beating Vegas 5-2 on Friday. 0:31

WATCH | Carolina goes deep after win over Edmonton:

The Carolina Hurricanes' creativity in their viral 'Storm Surge' celebrations seems to know no bounds. 0:46

Cherry is not a fan.

"These guys, to me, are jerks," Cherry said. "And I'll tell you one thing, they better not do this in the playoffs. This is a joke."

The NHL's 1976 Jack Adams Award winner for coach of the year also took issue with those defending the celebration.

"'Young men expressing themselves for joy of winning,'" he said. "You don't do this in professional hockey."

Apparently the word of Cherry's unhappiness with the "Storm Surge" celebrations reached whoever runs the team's Twitter account.

Wait, was he talking about us? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/9WWZxnGgO6">pic.twitter.com/9WWZxnGgO6</a> —@NHLCanes

Dodging the haters like <a href="https://t.co/BXwaEGu7iu">pic.twitter.com/BXwaEGu7iu</a> —@NHLCanes

Young men expressing themselves for joy of winning <a href="https://t.co/3EK7hV0rmp">pic.twitter.com/3EK7hV0rmp</a> —@NHLCanes

The team's Twitter bio was also updated to reflect their new status:

The Carolina Hurricanes have a new Twitter bio. (Twitter/@NHLCanes)

It's safe to say they'll take Cherry's comments into consideration, but don't expect any changes to the tradition any time soon.