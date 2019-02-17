Hurricanes respond to Don Cherry calling team 'a bunch of jerks'
Coach's Corner star no fan of Carolina's victory celebrations
Coach's Corner star Don Cherry made his feelings known about the Carolina Hurricanes' elaborate victory celebrations on Hockey Night In Canada on Saturday, calling the Hurricanes "a bunch of jerks."
The Hurricanes have adopted a few different celebrations after winning at home, including games of "Duck, Duck, Goose," and simulating a walk-off home run:
WATCH | Hurricanes celebrate win with game of Duck, Duck, Goose
WATCH | Carolina goes deep after win over Edmonton:
Cherry is not a fan.
"These guys, to me, are jerks," Cherry said. "And I'll tell you one thing, they better not do this in the playoffs. This is a joke."
The NHL's 1976 Jack Adams Award winner for coach of the year also took issue with those defending the celebration.
"'Young men expressing themselves for joy of winning,'" he said. "You don't do this in professional hockey."
Apparently the word of Cherry's unhappiness with the "Storm Surge" celebrations reached whoever runs the team's Twitter account.
Wait, was he talking about us? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/9WWZxnGgO6">pic.twitter.com/9WWZxnGgO6</a>—@NHLCanes
Dodging the haters like <a href="https://t.co/BXwaEGu7iu">pic.twitter.com/BXwaEGu7iu</a>—@NHLCanes
Young men expressing themselves for joy of winning <a href="https://t.co/3EK7hV0rmp">pic.twitter.com/3EK7hV0rmp</a>—@NHLCanes
The team's Twitter bio was also updated to reflect their new status:
It's safe to say they'll take Cherry's comments into consideration, but don't expect any changes to the tradition any time soon.
Our players love it <br><br>Our fans love it <br><br>Nothing else matters <a href="https://t.co/LxbFB7IrVB">pic.twitter.com/LxbFB7IrVB</a>—@NHLCanes