Oilers reportedly pick up veteran defenceman Kulikov from Devils

The Edmonton Oilers reportedly have added depth on the blue-line for the stretch run by acquiring Dmitry Kulikov from New Jersey for conditional fourth-round pick in this year’s draft that would become a third-rounder should Edmonton win a playoff round.

30-year-old Russian could play top-4 role on Edmonton's blue-line

Dmitry Kulikov, whom the Oilers reportedly have traded for ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, averaged nearly 20 minutes of ice time in 38 games this season with the Devils. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have added depth on the blue-line for the stretch run.

General manager Ken Holland reportedly acquired Dmitry Kulikov from New Jersey ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

In return, the Devils receive a conditional fourth-round pick in this year's draft that would become a third-rounder should Edmonton win a playoff round.

The 30-year-old native of Lipetsk, Russia collected two assists in 38 games while average 19 minutes 33 seconds of ice time with the Devils this season.

Kulikov, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.15 million US last October, could slide into a top-four position on the left side of Edmonton's defence alongside Kris Russell and Caleb Jones.

The Oilers are the fifth NHL team for the six-foot-one, 205-pound Kulikov, whom the Florida Panthers drafted 14th overall in 2009.

He has 35 goals and 172 points in 715 NHL regular-season games. He has also appeared in 24 playoff contests, collecting seven points.

