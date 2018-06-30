Skip to Main Content
Devils re-sign Eddie Lack to 1-year contract

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Eddie Lack to a one-year, $650,000 US contract.

The Associated Press ·
Eddie Lack had a 1-2-0 record with a 3.18 goals-against average for New Jersey in 2017-18 after being acquired from the Calgary Flames in December. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

General manager Ray Shero announced the contract Saturday for Lack, who has played in 144 NHL games for four teams.

The 30-year-old Lack was acquired by New Jersey from Calgary in December 2017 for defenseman Dalton Prout.

He backed up Keith Kincaid when Cory Schneider was hurt. Lack appeared in four games for the Devils, including a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he made a career-high 48 saves.

Lack had a 1-2-0 record with a 3.18 goals-against average for New Jersey.

In 16 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League, he went 6-7-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average.

Lack previously played for the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes.

