Jack Hughes scores to help Devils continue dominance of brother Quinn's Canucks
New Jersey extends 12-game unbeaten streak against Vancouver with latest win
Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night.
Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischier had two assists.
Quinn Hughes, a defenceman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver.
WATCH | Jack Hughes slides the puck home to start Devils' goalfest:
The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver dating to the 2014-15 season. The last time they lost to the Canucks was Nov. 25, 2014.
The 21-year-old Daws, a third-round draft pick by the Devils in 2020, improved to 3-1-0 this season and won his second straight. He also beat the Penguins 6-1 last Thursday.
The Canucks, who beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, lost for the third time in nine games.
Sharangovich made it 2-0 at 15:24 with his 13th of the season, with assists to Jack Hughes and Mercer. Sharangovich extended his point streak to seven games, during which he has five goals and six assists.
Mercer made it 3-0 on the power play with his 13th at 17:44.
The Canucks outshot the Devils 13-9 in the first period but left the ice down three.
Podkolzin broke through for Vancouver at 1:36 of the second when he deflected a shot from Travis Hamonic past Daws for his ninth goal.
But then Boqvist answered at 3:08 to restore the three-goal lead for the Devils. The goal was his fifth of the season.
Graves made is 5-1 at 5:07 before Bratt scored again for New Jersey at 6:19. Bratt's team-best 19th goal ended Halak's night as Thatcher Demko replaced the 36-year-old netminder, who headed straight to the dressing room.
Demko made 18 saves in relief.
Pearson narrowed the deficit to 6-2 with his 11th goal at 8:14. Pearson has nine points, including five goals, in his last 12 games.
Canucks leading scorer J.T. Miller assisted on Pearson's goal. Miller has a six-game point streak and has five goals and 11 assists in his last nine games.
