Devils sign forwards Marian Studenic, A.J. Greer to 2-way contracts

The New Jersey Devils have signed forwards Marian Studenic and A.J. Greer to one-year, two-way contracts.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deals on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Studenic will earn $750,000 US at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level with $125,000 guaranteed.

Studenic appeared in eight games for the Devils, making his NHL debut in April. The Slovakian scored his first career NHL goal against the New York Rangers. He also spent parts of three seasons with Binghamton (AHL), collecting 25 goals and 27 assists in 123 games.

Greer will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level. He was acquired from the New York Islanders in the Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri trade in April, and played in one game for New Jersey.

The 24-year-old has spent parts of three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, from 2016-17 to 2018-19. He played in 38 NHL contests with a goal and five assists.