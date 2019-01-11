Recap
Connor notches 3 points as Jets double up on Red Wings
Kyle Connor scored once and added a pair of assists as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday.
Winnipeg's Little records his 500th career point in win
Jets veteran forward Bryan Little recorded his 500th career point with the game-winning goal.
Brandon Tanev and Blake Wheeler also had goals for Winnipeg, while Wheeler added one assist.
Laurent Brossoit made his 10th start of the season and stopped 33 shots for the Jets (28-14-2).
Forward Luke Glendening had a shorthanded goal and defenceman Dennis Cholowski scored on the power play for Detroit, which lost its third straight game.
Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves for the Red Wings (16-23-7), who are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.
