Pettersson returns to help Canucks clip Red Wings

Elias Pettersson returned from a knee injury to lead his Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in Vancouver.

The star rookie tallied a goal and an assist in the victory, bringing his point total for the season to 44.

He missed five games this month after suffering a slight MCL sprain against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 3.

Antoine Roussel and Bo Horvat also found the back of the net for Vancouver (23-21-6), while Brock Boeser registered a pair of assists.

Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit (18-25-7).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 35-of-39 for the Canucks and Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier had 28 saves.