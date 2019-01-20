Recap
Pettersson returns to help Canucks clip Red Wings
Elias Pettersson returned from a knee injury to lead his Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Rookie nets goal, assist after missing 5 games with knee injury
Elias Pettersson returned from a knee injury to lead his Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in Vancouver.
The star rookie tallied a goal and an assist in the victory, bringing his point total for the season to 44.
He missed five games this month after suffering a slight MCL sprain against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 3.
Antoine Roussel and Bo Horvat also found the back of the net for Vancouver (23-21-6), while Brock Boeser registered a pair of assists.
Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit (18-25-7).
Jacob Markstrom stopped 35-of-39 for the Canucks and Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier had 28 saves.
