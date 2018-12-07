Red Wings recover from late Leafs' push to take OT victory
Detroit's Dylan Larkin scores game-winner as Toronto's 5-game winning streak ends
Dylan Larkin scored at 2:48 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.
Larkin moved in on a breakaway after taking a pass over the top from Gustav Nyquist, who had a goal and two assists, and beat Garret Sparks between the pads to snap the Leafs' five-game winning streak.
Mike Green, with a goal and an assist, Jonathan Ericsson and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit (13-12-4). Former Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for the Wings. Larkin also had an assist.
Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen, with a goal and an assist each, John Tavares and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto (20-8-1). Jake Gardiner added two assists.
Garret Sparks made 27 saves for the Leafs with No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen getting the night off after facing 40-plus shots in four straight starts.
William Nylander suited up for his first game since coming to terms with Toronto on a new six-year, $45-million US contract over the weekend to end a contract impasse that cost the restricted free agent the season's first 26 games, but wasn't a factor.
