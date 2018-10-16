Plekanec scores in his 1,000th game as Habs beat Red Wings
Detroit remains winless through opening 6 games
Tomas Plekanec scored in his 1,000th game as the Montreal Canadiens easily defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Monday night.
Jonathan Drouin had a pair of goals while Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens (3-1-1). With Carey Price still out with the flu, backup goalie Antti Niemi stopped 25-of-28 shots for his second consecutive victory.
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Thomas Vanek added another for the rebuilding Wings (0-4-2), who are winless after six games this year — their worst start to a season in franchise history.
Jimmy Howard conceded five goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier in the second period. Bernier stopped 13-of-15 shots in relief.
La 1ère étoile du match!<br><br>Tonight's first star! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/GSCDWUmfWk">pic.twitter.com/GSCDWUmfWk</a>—@CanadiensMTL
The Red Wings, who were coming off an 8-2 loss to Boston, have now allowed an NHL-worst 29 goals in six games.
Montreal has won six straight versus Detroit dating back to March 2017.
