Plekanec scores in his 1,000th game as Habs beat Red Wings

Tomas Plekanec scored in his 1,000th game as the Montreal Canadiens easily defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Monday night.

Detroit remains winless through opening 6 games

Kelsey Patterson · The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec (14) celebrates with teammate Matthew Peca after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period. Plekanec played in his 1,000th NHL game in Monday night's victory. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Jonathan Drouin had a pair of goals while Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens (3-1-1). With Carey Price still out with the flu, backup goalie Antti Niemi stopped 25-of-28 shots for his second consecutive victory.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Thomas Vanek added another for the rebuilding Wings (0-4-2), who are winless after six games this year — their worst start to a season in franchise history.

Jimmy Howard conceded five goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier in the second period. Bernier stopped 13-of-15 shots in relief.

The Red Wings, who were coming off an 8-2 loss to Boston, have now allowed an NHL-worst 29 goals in six games.

Montreal has won six straight versus Detroit dating back to March 2017.

