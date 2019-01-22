Red Wings hand Oilers 3rd straight loss

Luke Glendening had a pair of goals as the Detroit Red Wings will head into the all-star break with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings (19-25-7), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Leon Draisaitl and Matt Benning responded for the Oilers (23-24-3), who have lost three in a row.

After a scoreless first period the Red Wings broke the deadlock four minutes into the second when Larkin sniped his 21st goal of the season on a quick wrist shot.

The Oilers got caught scrambling midway through the second, leading to a backhanded goal by Glendening.

Draisaitl swatted a puck in out of mid-air for his 27th 4:30 into the third period as Edmonton finally got on the board.