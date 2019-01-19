Flames push point streak to 7 games with win over Red Wings
Sam Bennett scores game-winner late in 3rd to lead Calgary past Detroit
Sam Bennett scored twice including the winner late in the third to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Bennett was sent in on a breakaway by Derek Ryan and fired a quick shot inside the post on Jimmy Howard, before toppling over the Red Wings goaltender at 16:06 of the third.
Sean Monahan, James Neal, Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (31-13-5). The Pacific Division-leading Flames extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).
Johnny Gaudreau had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (9-12-21), which ties a career-high. Gaudreau (28-43-71) is second in league scoring, four points back of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.
Calgary was 3 for 3 with the man advantage, with every goal coming from the second power-play unit, which hadn't produced a goal since Dec. 2.
Dylan Larkin with a pair, Anthony Mantha and Mike Green scored for Detroit (18-24-7), which was kicking off a three-game road trip that continues Sunday night in Vancouver.
