Anthony Mantha nets winner as Red Wings edge Habs

Anthony Mantha's sixth goal of the season gave the Detroit Red Wings a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night, spoiling Montreal's home opener.

Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendenning, into the empty net, also scored for the Red Wings (3-1-0), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.

Defenceman Danny Dekeyser had two assists while Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens (1-1-2), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price was back in net and stopped 30-of-33 shots.

Detroit had not won in regulation time in Montreal since 2007.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second period, 2013 first-round draft pick Mantha scored the winner on the power play at 15:38. Continuing his red-hot start to the season, the Longueuil, Que., native beat an unscreened Price top corner with a one-timer.

Helm nearly doubled Detroit's lead with three minutes left in the game but Price stopped him on the breakaway. Glendenning put the contest to bed with an empty-netter with 58 seconds to play.

The Canadiens struggled to clear their own crease for much of the night and it cost them on the game's first goal.

Following a lengthy pre-game ceremony, Helm quieted the Bell Centre crowd with his first of the season at 13:33 of the opening frame. After Price misplayed the puck behind his net, Helm scored on a rebound to give Detroit the lead.

A faceoff win by Phillip Danault in the offensive zone led to Armia's 1-1 equalizer with 53 seconds left in the period. The Finnish winger has three goals in his last two games.

The Red Wings regained the lead 30 seconds later through Bertuzzi's third of the year on a nice feed from Dylan Larkin behind the red line.

Mantha and Bertuzzi have combined for 10 of Detroit's 14 goals this season.

The teams traded power-play goals in the second period.

The Canadiens levelled the score at 4:34 when Jeff Petry's shot bounced off the end boards, back over the net and into the crease for Domi to bat it in. Mantha scored the game-winner with the man advantage 11 minutes later.