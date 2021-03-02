Senators' Stepan will miss balance of season after left shoulder surgery

The Ottawa Senators say forward Derek Stepan requires shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the NHL season.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release Stepan suffered a damaged labrum caused by the dislocation of his left shoulder during the Senators' 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 23.

Dorion said the procedure is expected to take place next week and added Stepan is expected to fully recocver in time for next season.

Stepan has a goal and five assists this season, his first with the Senators.

Ottawa acquired the 30-year-old Stepan, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, in a Dec. 26 trade with Arizona in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Ottawa was scheduled to face the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday night.