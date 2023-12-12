NHL suspends Red Wings' Perron 6 games for cross-checking Senators' Zub in head

Red Wings forward David Perron was suspended six games by the NHL on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain.

Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday's game. Larkin was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and based on his average annual salary, Perron will forfeit $148,437.48 US during the suspension. That money will go into the players' emergency assistance fund.

David Perron has been suspended 6 games for this crosscheck. <a href="https://t.co/9UfPCc7ZXt">pic.twitter.com/9UfPCc7ZXt</a> —@spittinchiclets

Larkin was put on injured reserve, along with left wing J.T. Compher and centre Klim Kostin, with undisclosed injuries before Monday night's game at Dallas.

Asked earlier Monday if Larkin had a concussion, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said, "That's not my category" and that he would be listed with an upper-body injury. Larkin will be unavailable for at least a week.

"No time frame on it. We'll know more in the next few days," Lalonde said. "Unfortunate to lose a player of that calibre for an extended period of time."

Lalonde said he spoke to Larkin for about 20 minutes Sunday night and that the 27-year-old centre was in good spirits. Larkin has 11 goals and 25 points in 24 games this season.