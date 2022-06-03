Flames' Darryl Sutter wins Jack Adams as NHL coach of the year
63-year-old coached Calgary to a Pacific Division championship
Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year.
The league announced the honour Thursday night prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.
Interim Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers were the other finalists. Brunette finished second in voting by members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association.
The 63-year-old Sutter coached the Flames to a Pacific Division championship with the sixth-most points in the league. Calgary reached the second round of the playoffs before losing a Battle of Alberta series to the rival Oilers.
It's Sutter's first Jack Adams in 20 seasons as an NHL head coach. He coached the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.
