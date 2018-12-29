NHL fines Canadiens' Danault $5,000 US for tripping Panthers' Ekblad
Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault has been fined $5,000 US for a dangerous trip against Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad during Friday's game in Florida.
Montreal forward was penalized on play in team's 5-3 victory
The NHL's department of player safety announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Danault tripped Ekblad 17:32 into the third period of Montreal's 5-3 win. Danault was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.
The money Danault forfeits will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
