Former Maple Leafs player, coach Dan Maloney dies at age 68
Feared pugilist racked up nearly 1,500 PIMs, also manned Jets bench for 3 seasons
Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney has died at age 68.
The NHL Alumni Association announced Maloney's death on its Twitter account. No cause of death was given.
Selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (14th overall) in the 1970 NHL draft, Maloney went on to play 11 seasons in the NHL with Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto. He was part of the trade that sent Marcel Dionne from the Red Wings to Los Angeles.
He had 192 goals and 259 assists over 737 games. A feared pugilist, Maloney also piled up 1,489 penalty minutes.
He went into coaching after his playing career ended following the 1981-82 season, spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs before being promoted to head coach.
Maloney coached the Leafs for the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons, then spent the following three seasons as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets before being fired 52 games into the 1988-89 season.
He also served as an assistant with the New York Rangers in 1992-93.
