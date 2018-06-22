Boynton, Carcillo allege NHL failed to warn players about risks of fighting
Lawsuit says league did not reveal potential for long-term brain damage
Former NHL players Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton are suing the league, alleging it failed to warn players about the long-term risk of brain damage from fighting.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota says Boynton and Carcillo continued to play hockey despite head injuries. They now both suffer from long-term, degenerative brain damage.
Carcillo, a forward whose nickname was "Car Bomb" for his penchant for delivering hard hits, skated for five NHL teams over nine seasons. He won a Stanley Cup in 2013 with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Boynton, a defenceman who totalled 862 penalty minutes over 605 career NHL games, skated for six teams over 12 years.
Dozens of former players are already part of a similar lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.