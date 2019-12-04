Jets feed off Blue Bombers' championship vibes in romp of division-rival Stars
Winnipeg honours Grey Cup winners ahead of resounding victory over Dallas
Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets handed the Dallas Stars their fourth straight loss with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist for Winnipeg, which is 4-1-0 in its past five games.
Defenceman Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, who are now 0-3-1 since their seven-game win streak ended.
Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for Winnipeg (17-10-1), which went 10-3-1 in November.
Anton Khudobin stopped 25 shots for Dallas (15-11-3).
Before the game, the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers were honoured on the ice after winning the city's first CFL title since 1990.
The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the final. On Tuesday, the Jets matched that ease of victory.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after two.
It looked like Laine got the Jets a goal 13 seconds into the game, but Dallas successfully challenged for offside and it was wiped away.
Ehlers made it 1-0 at 7:45 when he got the puck in the slot, spun around and beat Khudobin.
Winnipeg had an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal after the first period. The three shots allowed was a season-low for the Jets.
Khudobin started the second period by making a pair of pad saves on breakaways by Scheifele and Ehlers, but then the bounces went against him.
Connor notched his 11th goal of the season off a deflection at 7:56. Morrissey got his goal courtesy of Stars forward Mattias Janmark, who had the rebound go off his skate and into the net to make it 3-0 at 11:12.
Heiskanen broke his team's goose egg at 17:59 when he went in alone on Hellebuyck, but Laine scored his eighth of the season just a minute and a half later to restore the Jets' three-goal lead.
The shots on goal after the second were 21-14 for Winnipeg, which was another season-low allowed through two periods.
Scheifele made it 5-1 with a wrap-around goal at 13:59 of the third. Laine picked up an assist, giving him the team lead in points with 27. Scheifele has 26.
Winnipeg heads out for a one-game road trip to Dallas. The Thursday rematch marks the first of a four-game homestand for the Stars
