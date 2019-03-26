Stars topple Jets with dominant 2nd period
Seguin, Faska each score twice to lead Dallas past Winnipeg
Tyler Seguin and Radek Faska each scored twice as the Dallas Stars ended a two-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
Esa Lindell also had a goal and Alexander Radulov contributed a pair of assists for the Stars (39-31-6), who continue to hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Ben Bishop stopped 21 shots for Dallas to record the 200th win of his career.
Kyle Connor had a goal and one assist and Patrik Laine ended a 12-game scoring drought for the Jets with his 30th goal of the season.
Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets (45-27-4), who still sit in first place in the Central Division, two points up on Nashville with a game in hand.
Dallas dominated the second period, scoring three goals in less than a five-minute span.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.