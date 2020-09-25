Steven Stamkos ruled out for Game 4 of Stanley Cup final
Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos has been ruled out of tonight's Stanley Cup Game 4 between the Lightning and the Dallas Stars.
Tampa Bay captain has not been ruled out of rest of series
Stamkos returned from a long layoff in Game 3 and scored a goal, but returned to the bench after playing less than four minutes. Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.
