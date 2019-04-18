Stars chase Rinne early in rout of Preds
Nashville netminder allows 4 goals in opening frame
Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov scored power-play goals on Dallas' first two shots, and the Stars chased Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne with an early four-goal onslaught, beating the Predators 5-1 Wednesday night and evening the best-of-seven series at two games each.
Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots. Bishop allowed a couple of soft goals in Game 3 in his home playoff debut with Dallas, when the Predators won their second consecutive game after the Stars won the series opener in Nashville.
Game 5 is Saturday in Nashville.
The Stars were 1 of 13 on the power play in the first three games of the Western Conference playoff series, but went 3 of 4 in the first period of Game 4. It was the first time they scored three power-play goals in one period of a playoff game since moving to Dallas before the 1993-94 season.
It was the third goal of the series for Zuccarello.
Dallas led 1-0 when Hintz scored on a pass from Klingberg only 3:42 into the game. The Stars were back on the power play only 90 seconds later, and converted again when Radulov got his second goal of the series .
The Stars had scored only 39 goals in the first period all season — through 82 regular-season games and then had none in the first three games of this series that were all decided by one goal.
Nashville hadn't allowed three power-play goals in a single period this season, or faced a four-goal deficit after the first period.
The Predators didn't score until more than eight minutes into the third period, when Roman Josi shot from the slot in the middle of the circles. The puck whizzed to the right of Bishop, who had a lot of traffic in front of him.
Saros stopped 20 of 21 shots.
