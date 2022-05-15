Penguins' Crosby, Jarry, Rakell game-time decisions for series finale vs. Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and goaltender Tristan Jarry are considered "game-time decisions" for Game 7 against the hometown New York Rangers on Sunday night, head coach Mike Sullivan says.

Sullivan did not name his starting goaltender for the 7 p.m. ET start while addressing reporters shortly after Sunday's optional morning skate at Madison Square Garden. Jarry participated in the session. Crosby did not.

The winner will play the Carolina Hurricanes in one Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Crosby missed Friday's 5-3 loss in Pittsburgh in Game 6 as the Penguins failed to close out the first-round Eastern Conference series for the second straight game. Jarry has been out since April 14 with a foot injury.

Crosby was injured in the second period of Wednesday's Game 5 loss when he took a high, hard hit from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba. The Athletic reported Crosby suffered a concussion.

Crosby has two goals and nine points in the series. In the regular season, the three-time Stanley Cup champion had 31 goals and 84 points in 69 contests.

Jarry, 27, made the all-star team this season and finished 34-18-6 with four shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Per Sullivan, forward Rickard Rakell also is considered a game-time decision. He sustained an upper-body injury during the series opener.

Blue-liner Brian Dumoulin remains out of Sunday's contest, while forward Brian Boyle is week-to-week. Both have lower-body injuries.