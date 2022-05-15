Penguins' Crosby, Jarry, Rakell game-time decisions for series finale vs. Rangers
Sunday night's winner faces Hurricanes in Eastern Conference semifinals
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and goaltender Tristan Jarry are considered "game-time decisions" for Game 7 against the hometown New York Rangers on Sunday night, head coach Mike Sullivan says.
Sullivan did not name his starting goaltender for the 7 p.m. ET start while addressing reporters shortly after Sunday's optional morning skate at Madison Square Garden. Jarry participated in the session. Crosby did not.
WATCH | Crosby injured during Penguins' Game 5 loss:
The winner will play the Carolina Hurricanes in one Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Crosby missed Friday's 5-3 loss in Pittsburgh in Game 6 as the Penguins failed to close out the first-round Eastern Conference series for the second straight game. Jarry has been out since April 14 with a foot injury.
Prepared to embrace the challenge.<br><br>Hear from Coach Sullivan ahead of Game 7 ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/nt2J8VeMzS">pic.twitter.com/nt2J8VeMzS</a>—@penguins
Crosby was injured in the second period of Wednesday's Game 5 loss when he took a high, hard hit from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba. The Athletic reported Crosby suffered a concussion.
Crosby has two goals and nine points in the series. In the regular season, the three-time Stanley Cup champion had 31 goals and 84 points in 69 contests.
Jarry, 27, made the all-star team this season and finished 34-18-6 with four shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.
Per Sullivan, forward Rickard Rakell also is considered a game-time decision. He sustained an upper-body injury during the series opener.
Blue-liner Brian Dumoulin remains out of Sunday's contest, while forward Brian Boyle is week-to-week. Both have lower-body injuries.
