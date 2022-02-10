Coyotes officially announce move to play at Arizona State's hockey arena for 3 years
ASU's arena will hold about 5,000 fans, making it the smallest venue in the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes will use Arizona State's new on-campus hockey arena for at least the next three years while the team looks for a permanent home.
Arizona State's arena will hold about 5,000 fans, easily making it the NHL's smallest home venue. The Coyotes will begin playing there next season, and the deal announced Thursday has an option for the 2025-26 season.
"We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University's new multi-purpose arena starting next season," Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a statement. "This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe."
We’re headed to Tempe! 🙌<br> <br>We’ve reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena beginning next season. Details: <a href="https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE">https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE</a>—@ArizonaCoyotes
The team has submitted a bid for a tract of land in Tempe in what could be its first step to finally landing a permanent home. The Coyotes are planning to move their corporate offices closer to Tempe later this year.
When the Coyotes first moved from Winnipeg in 1996, the team shared America West Arena with the NBA's Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix. The team moved to Gila River Arena in 2003, but faced near-constant relocation rumors as ownership changed hands.
Hockey belongs in the desert. 🏒 <a href="https://t.co/rg4ibK0ANT">pic.twitter.com/rg4ibK0ANT</a>—@ArizonaCoyotes
The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints associated with that took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.
A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013, but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale backed out of the lease agreement.
Andrew Barroway gave the Coyotes a bit more financial flexibility when he bought a majority stake in the team in 2017, but he sold the team to current owner Alex Meruelo, who has said he plans to keep the franchise the Phoenix area.
The Coyotes also are negotiating with Ice Den Scottsdale to make the complex the team's full-time practice facility.
