Oilers add 2 more players to protocol, game vs. Senators rescheduled
Game now set to be played in Edmonton on Saturday
The National Hockey League has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues affecting the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils.
Edmonton's home game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday will now be played Saturday at Rogers Place, the league said in a statement.
A new date for Monday's game between the Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning has yet to be determined.
The Oilers placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, a day after adding five teammates and six members of the team's support staff to the list.
A team practice on Sunday was cancelled, the Oilers said.
The Senators, meanwhile, have played one game – a 6-0 loss to Toronto on Jan. 1 – since Dec. 18. Ottawa won't return to the ice until Thursday night in Calgary.
