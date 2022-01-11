Tuesday's Hurricanes-Flyers game postponed
Philadelphia adds Ristolainen to COVID list, Trotz and Pulock in COVID protocol for Islanders
Tuesday night's scheduled game in Philadelphia between the Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Flyers.
The Flyers put Rasmus Ristolainen on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday, a day after fellow defenseman Justin Braun was added. Captain Clade Giroux now is off the list, but defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Travis Konecny remain in the protocol.
The Hurricanes said Tuesday that defenseman Jaccob Slavin entered the protocol.
Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Thursday — the Hurricanes at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Flyers on the road against the Boston Bruins.
Islanders place Barry Trotz and Ryan Pulock in COVID protocol
The New York Islanders placed head coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
Trotz, 59, missed the team's 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 1 following the death of his mother.
The Islanders have not played since then and are scheduled to return to the ice Thursday night at home against the New Jersey Devils.
Trotz is in his fourth season with the Isles and has compiled a 125-79-30 record, including 10-12-6 this season.
Pulock, 27, has two assists in 12 games this season. He has 127 points (33 goals, 94 assists) in 302 games since the Islanders drafted him with the 15th overall pick in 2013.
