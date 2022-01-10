Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers enters NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The latest sports news:

Jets' Ehlers enters COVID-19 protocol

Last scheduled World Cup cross-country skiing event cancelled

Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday.

The 25-year-old ranks third on the Jets in scoring this season with 13 goals and 25 points in 33 games.

Ehlers joins forward Jansen Harkins, defenceman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine in protocol after they were added last week.

The Jets are scheduled to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Winnipeg sits fifth in the Central Division with a record of 16-12-5.

The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday.

The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie.

The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers.

Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol Sunday, a day after adding five teammates and six members of the team's support staff to the list.

McDavid, Barrie and centre Derek Ryan were placed in protocol last week.

Holloway, who joined the Oilers at practice Friday, is still working his way back following wrist surgery in September.

The Oilers said at the time Holloway originally required a procedure for a scaphoid fracture while playing at the University of Wisconsin last season.

During the recovery process, however, it was determined by the NHL team's medical staff and hand specialists that further surgery was needed.

The six-foot-one, 203-pound winger from Bragg Creek, Alta., was selected 14th overall by Edmonton at the 2020 NHL draft.

Holloway signed a three-year entry level contract with the Oilers in April after spending the past two seasons at Wisconsin. The 20-year-old registered 11 goals and 35 points in 23 games with the Badgers in 2020-21.

The last scheduled World Cup meeting in cross-country skiing before the Beijing Olympics was cancelled on Monday to protect athletes from the risk of COVID-19 infection in Slovenia.

Planica was to host events from Jan. 21-23 in cross-country skiing and Nordic combined for men and women.

"Due to the current acute development of the pandemic in Slovenia, the safety of stakeholders involved at those large-scale events could not be guaranteed," the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Any athlete testing positive for COVID-19 so soon before traveling to the Winter Games that open on Feb. 4 risks being quarantined and denied entry to China.

FIS said it will look to find a replacement venue for the World Cup events in both disciplines. A men's Nordic combined meeting is already scheduled in Austria later this month.