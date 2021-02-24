COVID-19 forces postponement of Sharks-Golden Knights
San Jose's game against Vegas scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL's COVID protocol.
Facilities closed, Wednesday's practice cancelled after player entered protocol
San Jose's game against Vegas scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL's COVID protocol.
It's the 36th NHL game this season to be postponed for virus-related issues and 40th counting the Texas snowstorm that affected Dallas.
The Sharks' facilities have been closed. The team cancelled practice Wednesday but said that decision and the postponement "was made out of an abundance of caution."
The NHL had a season-low eight players on its COVID protocol list on Tuesday, five of them from Philadelphia. That's down from a season high of 59 just 11 days ago.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.