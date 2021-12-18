NHL postpones Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game on Saturday

Leafs, Canucks next two games postponed

Red Wings add coach Jeff Blashill, 4 others to COVID-19 protocol list

Devils' P.K. Subban placed in COVID-19 protocol

COVID-19 forces postponement of Manitoba, Laval AHL games

Nets' superstar duo placed in NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow's game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

According to multiple reports, Sunday's game between the Leafs and Seattle Kraken has also been postponed.

Red Wings coach, 4 others added to COVID protocol list

Detroit placed three players, coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Alex Tanguay in protocol ahead of Saturday night's home game against New Jersey.

Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Todd Krygier have been called up to work the bench tonight alongside Red Wings assistant Doug Houda for Detroit's home game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Red Wings have the only player in the league, Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated.

Devils' P.K. Subban placed in COVID-19 protocol

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Subban is the fifth member of the Devils to enter protocol, joining fellow blue-liners Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros and forwards Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

Subban, 32, was held out of New Jersey's 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday as a precaution.

WATCH l Sports leagues grapple with threat of widening outbreaks:

How long can sports venues stay full? | The Breakdown Duration 6:16 As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID case counts rise across sports leagues, infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness says it’s time to stop allowing full-capacity crowds in venues. 6:16

A former Norris Trophy recipient as the NHL's top defenseman, Subban has recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 27 games this season.

Subban has 456 points (112 goals, 344 assists) in 784 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and Devils.

COVID-19 surge wreaks havoc with AHL schedule

The Manitoba Moose game Saturday night at Iowa has been rescheduled to Jan. 19 due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns.

In addition, Manitoba's games next Tuesday and Wednesday at Texas have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

And the Laval Rocket's game at Syracuse scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed.

Nets stars enter NBA's health and safety protocols

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have entered into the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

Durant has been putting together an MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.7 points per game and shooting 52.3% from the field for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets.

Durant scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Thursday's 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in a game for which the team was without seven players due to the health and safety protocols.

WATCH l How COVID-19 is affecting the NHL season:

How COVID-19 is affecting the NHL season Duration 2:02 For the first time this season, the NHL is postponing several games after temporarily shutting down three teams including the Calgary Flames over COVID-19 concerns. Some players are calling on the league to pause the entire season. 2:02

Seven-time All-Star Irving has not suited up for the team yet this season because he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is required to enter the Nets' Barclays Center.

On Friday, the team said it would welcome back Irving for games and practices in which he is eligible.

The NBA, NFL and NHL have all seen games postponed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA rolled out tighter COVID-19 protocols amid a sudden wave of COVID-19 cases and, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday, will increase testing from Dec. 26-Jan.8 and return to mask usage in many situations until agreed otherwise by the league and union representing its players.