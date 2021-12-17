Saturday's Canadiens-Bruins game postponed amid rising COVID-19 infections
Montreal played behind closed doors on Thursday against Philadelphia
Saturday's game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre has been postponed, the NHL announced on Friday.
A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at the arena behind closed doors on Thursday night, at the request of Quebec health officials amid rising COVID-19 infections.
The Canadiens defeated the Flyers 3-2 as Jonathan Drouin served as the only scorer in a shootout.
"We have accepted this request to ensure the health and safety of our supporters and communities," the Habs said in a news release late Thursday afternoon.
Currently, vaccine passports are required to attend large sporting events in Quebec, and face coverings are supposed to be worn at all times. There is no capacity limit set. The Bell Centre can seat more than 21,000 fans.
The release says the team has been assured that games will return to partial capacity in January.
On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases — its highest daily total recorded since Jan. 3, when Quebec was plunged in the virus's second wave.
WATCH l Sports leagues grapple with threat of widening outbreaks:
Boston has added players to the COVID protocol list in each of the past three days but did play on Thursday in New York against the Islanders.
The Bruins are scheduled to return to the ice on Sunday in Ottawa. The Canadiens will resume their schedule on Monday on the road against the New York Islanders.
With files from CBC News
