NHL·New

Saturday's Canadiens-Bruins game postponed amid rising COVID-19 infections

Saturday's game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre has been postponed, the NHL announced on Friday.

Montreal played behind closed doors on Thursday against Philadelphia

CBC Sports ·
Montreal Canadiens players and coaching staff look on from the bench against a backdrop of empty seats during during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers in Montreal on Thursday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at the arena behind closed doors on Thursday night, at the request of Quebec health officials amid rising COVID-19 infections. 

The Canadiens defeated the Flyers 3-2 as Jonathan Drouin served as the only scorer in a shootout.

"We have accepted this request to ensure the health and safety of our supporters and communities," the Habs said in a news release late Thursday afternoon.

Currently, vaccine passports are required to attend large sporting events in Quebec, and face coverings are supposed to be worn at all times. There is no capacity limit set. The Bell Centre can seat more than 21,000 fans.

The release says the team has been assured that games will return to partial capacity in January.

On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases — its highest daily total recorded since Jan. 3, when Quebec was plunged in the virus's second wave.

WATCH l Sports leagues grapple with threat of widening outbreaks:

How long can sports venues stay full? | The Breakdown

2 days ago
Duration 6:16
As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID case counts rise across sports leagues, infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness says it’s time to stop allowing full-capacity crowds in venues. 6:16

Boston has added players to the COVID protocol list in each of the past three days but did play on Thursday in New York against the Islanders.

The Bruins are scheduled to return to the ice on Sunday in Ottawa. The Canadiens will resume their schedule on Monday on the road against the New York Islanders.

With files from CBC News

