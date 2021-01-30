NHL postpones 2 Golden Knights-Sharks games over COVID-19 concerns
Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, 3 coaches are in league's COVID-19 protocol
The NHL has postponed Vegas' two games next week against the San Jose Sharks over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo and three coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and unavailable. Vegas also had a game against St. Louis that had been scheduled for Thursday postponed.
The games against the Sharks had been scheduled to be played Feb. 1 and 3 in Glendale, Arizona, where the Sharks have been based because of coronavirus rules in Santa Clara County.
The games will be made up later this season in San Jose. The Sharks opened the season with an eight-game road trip and were scheduled for their first home games next week against Vegas.
Now the Sharks will return to the Bay Area on Saturday for the first time since starting camp in December in Arizona. San Jose has a four-game trip in Southern California and will now play its home opener at the Shark Tank on Feb. 13 against Anaheim.
