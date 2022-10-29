Flyers lose key forwards Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk to long-term injuries

Sean Couturier underwent back revision surgery and is expected to miss three to four months, while fellow Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk will be out for six weeks after undergoing a procedure on his left index finger.

Couturier's most recent surgery was performed Thursday by Dr. Andrew B. Dossett at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. He also had surgery on his back in February.

Couturier, 29, has spent his entire NHL career with the Flyers after they made him the eighth overall selection in the 2011 draft. He has recorded 180 goals and 460 points over 721 regular-season games but has not played at least 80 games in a season since 2018-19.

Limited to 29 games last season, Couturier had six goals and 11 assists.

The Flyers signed Couturier to an eight-year contract extension in August 2021 that carried an average annual value of $7.75 million US. That extension kicked in for 2022-23 and is slated to last until 2029-30.

Couturier won the Selke Trophy in 2020 for "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." He has received Selke votes in nine of his 11 NHL seasons.

Strong start to season

Van Riemsdyk, 33, had surgery Friday to repair a broken finger on his left hand.

He was off to a strong start to the season before sustaining the injury after a shot bounced off his left hand during the first period of Philadelphia's 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. He did not return to the game.

Van Riemsdyk had two goals and five points in his first five games of the season.

He is in the final season of a five-year, $35-million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this campaign.

Van Riemsdyk has compiled 290 goals and 567 points in 885 regular-season contests with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was drafted second overall by the Flyers in 2007.

2015 Vezina Trophy finalist

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk officially announced his retirement on Saturday after playing with six NHL teams over 12 seasons.

Dubnyk, 36, was named a Vezina Trophy finalist during a 2014-15 season in which he split time with the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild. He finished the campaign with a 36-14-4 record and career-best marks in goals-against average (2.07), save percentage (.929) and shutouts (six).

"Congrats on your career and good luck in your future endeavors Devan!" the Wild wrote on Twitter to Dubnyk, who is working as an analyst for NHL Network.

Dubnyk posted a 253-206-54 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 542 regular-season games (514 starts) with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Coyotes and Wild. He was drafted 14th overall by the Oilers in 2004.