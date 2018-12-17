Devils' Cory Schneider placed on IR with abdominal strain
The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with an abdominal strain. The 32-year-old has struggled this season after off-season surgery on left hip in May.
Veteran goalie's trying season includes 0-5-1 record, .862 save percentage
The Devils announced the injury Monday and recalled goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton of the American Hockey League.
Schneider, who lost his starting job to Keith Kinkaid last season, has struggled this season after off-season surgery on left hip in May. He has a 0-5-1 record with a 4.29 goals-against average and .862 save percentage.
Schneider was lifted in his last start Friday after giving up three goals on seven shots in less than 10 minutes against Vegas.
The 32-year-old goalie is working under a seven-year $42 million US contract signed in 2014.
