Corey Perry reportedly returning to NHL, joining Oilers for rest of season

Veteran forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

Per ESPN, the deal to finish the season will include performance bonuses and is prorated to the league minimum.

Perry's contract with Chicago was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the team's internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labelled as "inappropriate and wrong" behaviour.

Perry and the Oilers have agreed to a deal, announcement likely coming Monday if not sooner. —@TSNRyanRishaug

Perry, 38, will look to get a new start with the Oilers, who are riding high on a franchise-best 13-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday before entertaining Chicago on Thursday.

A former Hart Trophy recipient as the NHL's MVP, Perry has posted four goals and nine points in 16 games this season.

Perry was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft on June 29. He signed a one-year, $4-million US contract with Chicago the following day.

A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has amassed 421 goals and 892 points in 1,273 regular-season contests with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Chicago.