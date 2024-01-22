Content
Corey Perry joins Oilers for $775K US plus performance bonuses for balance of season

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an annual average value of $775,000 US plus performance bonuses.

Veteran forward had 9 points in 16 games with Chicago earlier this season

The Canadian Press
Men's hockey player, sporting a Chicago helmet and jersey, looks down the ice during an NHL game.
Corey Perry, who on Monday officially signed with the Oilers, had nine points in 16 games earlier this season with Chicago, which terminated his contract in late November, citing inappropriate conduct. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/File)

Perry hasn't been on a team since Chicago placed him on unconditional waivers on Nov. 28.

His one-year contract was terminated after he cleared waivers.

Chicago said in a statement at the time an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL contract and the team's policies.

Perry, 38, said after his release the behaviour that led to his dismissal was "inappropriate and wrong," and he started working with mental health and substance abuse experts.

He said the situation did not involve his teammates or their families.

The right-winger was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2003 draft and has amassed 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 NHL regular-season games. He has four goals and nine points in 16 contests this season.

The Oilers have shown a willingness to give players a second chance. The team signed forward Evander Kane two years ago after his split with the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks terminated Kane's deal, citing a breach of his contract and a violation AHL COVID-19 protocols. The NHL Players' Association filed a grievance on Kane's behalf, and the two sides settled before the matter went to arbitration.

