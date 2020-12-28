Veteran forward Corey Perry signs one-year contract with Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.

Perry had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season before adding five goals and four assists in 27 post-season games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup final.

The 35-year-old Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas.

The native of Peterborough, Ont., won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2010-11. Perry also was part of gold medal-winning Canadian Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.

The Ducks picked Perry in the first round (28th overall) of the 2003 NHL draft.