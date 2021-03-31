Oilers star Connor McDavid gets $5k fine for elbow on Habs forward
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid has been fined US $5k by the NHL for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.
Incident occurred in first period of their game on Tuesday night
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.
The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).
