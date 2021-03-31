Skip to Main Content
Oilers star Connor McDavid gets $5k fine for elbow on Habs forward

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid has been fined US $5k by the NHL for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.

Incident occurred in first period of their game on Tuesday night

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).

