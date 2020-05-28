Skip to Main Content
Watch Connor McDavid address NHL's return-to-play plan
Watch today at 2 p.m. ET as Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and defenceman Darnell Nurse react to the NHL’s unveiling of it’s return-to-play plan.

Live coverage begins today at 2 p.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·
On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league and the NHLPA agreed to a return-to-play format, which end the rest of the regular season and begin a 24-team playoff plan.

The 24-team plan would see the top-4 clubs in the Eastern and Western Conference play two mini round-robin tournaments to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The other eight teams in each conference would play best-of-five "play-in" series — No. 5 versus No. 12, No. 6 versus No. 11, No. 7 versus No. 10, and No. 8 versus No. 9 — to determine the 16 clubs left standing in the playoffs.

WATCH | 2-minute recap of Bettman's press conference:

Commissioner Bettman outlined the NHL's 24-team playoff format, and the draft lottery. 2:11

The league hopes to have players at team facilities early next month under strict health and safety guidelines, hold training camps sometime after July 1 and begin playing games by early August.

In the West, the best-of-five matchups would include Edmonton versus Chicago, Nashville versus Arizona, Vancouver versus Minnesota, and Calgary versus Winnipeg.

The East's best-of-five "play-in" series would see Pittsburgh versus Montreal, Carolina versus the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders versus Florida, and Toronto versus Columbus

With files from CBC Sports

