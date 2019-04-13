McDavid to begin rehab on leg immediately
Oilers do not confirm nature of injury or time frame for full recovery
Superstar centre Connor McDavid will begin rehabilitating his leg immediately.
The Edmonton Oilers announced late Friday that their medical staff, in collaboration with top orthopedic specialists, have determined that McDavid can begin rehabbing his injured leg, although they did not confirm what the exact injury is or how much time will be needed for a full recovery.
McDavid left Edmonton's 3-1 victory over Calgary on April 6 with a left leg injury after crashing into the Flames net in the second period.
Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson confirmed McDavid had an MRI following the incident and at the time said the team was "still evaluating it but it's not as serious as we thought."
WATCH | McDavid's injury adds insult to Oilers' season:
McDavid's injury capped a disappointing season for the Oilers that included firing head coach Todd McLellan on Nov. 20 and general manager Peter Chiarelli on Jan. 23.
The Oilers (35-38-9) missed the playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 years despite McDavid having a career year with 41 goals and 75 assists.
