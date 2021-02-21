Connor McDavid scores natural hat trick as Oilers dominate Flames in Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists in a 7-1 Edmonton Oilers win over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

McDavid assisted on his team's first two goals before scoring Edmonton's next three. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a pair of goals for the Oilers. Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the Flames' (8-9-1) lone goal.

Jacob Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots being pulled for David Rittich in the second period. Rittich ended his night with seven saves on nine shots.

Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for Edmonton (12-8-0).

Alex Chiasson scored a power play goal nearly three minutes and 30 seconds into the first period. He redirected a pass from Connor McDavid into the net and past Markstrom.