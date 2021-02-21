Connor McDavid scores natural hat trick as Oilers dominate Flames in Battle of Alberta
Edmonton captain also picks up pair of assists; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores twice
Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists in a 7-1 Edmonton Oilers win over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
McDavid assisted on his team's first two goals before scoring Edmonton's next three. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a pair of goals for the Oilers. Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton.
Andrew Mangiapane scored the Flames' (8-9-1) lone goal.
Jacob Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots being pulled for David Rittich in the second period. Rittich ended his night with seven saves on nine shots.
WATCH | McDavid powers Oilers past Flames with 5 points:
Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for Edmonton (12-8-0).
Alex Chiasson scored a power play goal nearly three minutes and 30 seconds into the first period. He redirected a pass from Connor McDavid into the net and past Markstrom.
