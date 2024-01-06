NHL all-star, rookie forward Connor Bedard out indefinitely with broken jaw

Chicago's NHL team placed rookie centre Connor Bedard on injured reserve Saturday with a broken jaw.

Bedard got hurt when he was levelled by New Jersey defenceman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the club acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

The 18-year-old Bedard has been Chicago's best player in his first NHL season, living up to the hype after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Heading into Saturday's action, he was leading all NHL rookies with a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

Bedard was selected for the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, and Chicago plays in his hometown of Vancouver on Jan. 22. There was no immediate word on a timeline for the return of Bedard, who was hit after he carried the puck into the offensive zone.

Smith was not penalized on the play, but there was a series of skirmishes between the teams after Bedard departed. Foligno, who has served as one of Bedard's mentors in the veteran's first season in Chicago, left the game after he fought with Smith in the second.

Chicago has dropped five in a row, seven of eight and is 6-19-2 in its 27 games under second-year coach Luke Richardson.

Chicago forward Boris Katchouk told reporters he felt it was a dirty hit but Richardson wasn't convinced.

"I didn't really see it too many times yet," the coach said. "I just saw it quick on the bench. I don't know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn't see him because he was behind one of their players. I don't think he stepped up on him. I think he just kind of stopped and Connor kind of ran head-first into him.

"He obviously banged his head. We'll get him checked out at home by our specialists to see if everything is OK."

'That was just a solid hit'

Devils bench boss Lindy Ruff felt Smith's hit on Bedard was clean.

"It's unfortunate where he got him" Ruff said. "At different times, all young players learn. … I learned the hard way, I got knocked out cold.

"You've got to be aware. There was no intent or anything. That was just a solid hit."

After the all-star forward departed, there was a series of skirmishes between the teams.

Chicago defenceman Jarred Tinordi had words with Smith as the teams were skating off the ice after the first.

Blue-liner Alex Vlasic also fought with Devils forward Nathan Bastian as part of a general on-ice fracas with most of the crowd at Prudential Center to its feet.

At one point, there were four Chicago and three Devils in their respective penalty boxes.

Bedard and Foligno join a long list of injured players for last-place Chicago.

Fellow forwards Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Taylor Raddysh (left groin strain), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) and Andreas Athanasiou (groin) are also out. Taylor Hall will miss the rest of the season after he had right knee surgery in November.

Seth Jones, the team's best rearguard, is on IR with a shoulder injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 10.

Pitlick, 26, has 21 goals and 54 points in 123 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens. He has eight goals and 24 points in 32 contests this season with Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the American Hockey League.

With the deal, the Penguins now have nine picks in the 2026 draft.

Pittsburgh owns all seven of its selections in the draft as well as Chicago's conditional seventh-round pick and an additional third-round choice acquired as part of the trade involving defenceman Erik Karlsson with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6.