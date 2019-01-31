Kyle Connor scores late, Jets hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss

Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The victory extended Winnipeg's home win streak to six games and handed the Blue Jackets their four straight loss.

Mark Scheifele scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season, with captain Blake Wheeler picking up his 54th assist. Mason Appleton and Jack Roslovic also scored and Jacob Trouba had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets (33-16-2), who were starting a three-game homestand.

Artemi Panarin scored his 20th goal and added one assist for Columbus. Josh Anderson had a power-play goal and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored. Seth Jones contributed a pair of assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots the Blue Jackets (28-19-3).

Columbus leading scorer Cam Atkinson was hit in the face by a puck during warmup and replaced by Mark Letestu.

The Blue Jackets led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after two, but Roslovic tied it up at 8:47 of the third when his hit shot went into the corner with 17 seconds left in a Winnipeg power play.

Winnipeg killed off a penalty with six minutes remaining and then Bobrovsky made a big save on Mathieu Perreault.

Wheeler helped open the scoring after a Columbus turnover when he set up Scheifele for a one-timer that beat Bobrovsky at 4:34 of the first.

Ryan Murray sent the puck between the skates of a Winnipeg defender right to Panarin's stick and he fired it over Hellebuyck's glove to tie it at 8:52. Panarin has a three-game point streak with a pair of goals and three assists.

Anderson go the go-ahead goal on the power play when Panarin found him in the slot at 13:30.

Appleton made it 2-2 when his backhand shot hit Bobrovsky and trickled under the netminder at 13:21, but 57 seconds later Bjorkstrand regained the lead for the visitors.

Winnipeg hosts Anaheim on Saturday. Columbus is home to St. Louis the same day.