Brodie's OT winner caps Flames' frenzied comeback victory over Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime Wednesday.

T.J. Brodie scored the winner for Calgary with 11 seconds remaining in overtime.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie's wrist shot from the high slot.

Elias Lindholm kicked off Calgary's comeback at 11:14 of the third period.

With goaltender Cam Talbot pulled for an extra attacker, Matthew Tkachuk produced the equalizer at 18:17.

Talbot stopped 20 shots for the win and is 8-3-1 since Jan. 1.

Calgary (35-25-7) improved to 14-13-4 at home.

Gustav Nyquist and Devin Shore scored first-period goals for the Blue Jackets (32-21-15).

Korpisalo turned away 34 shots in the loss.

The injury-riddled Blue Jackets have forwards Cam Atkinson (ankle) and Brandon Dubinsky (wrist), defencemen Seth Jones (ankle) and Dean Kukan (knee), winger Josh Anderson (shoulder) and rookie centre Alex Texier (back) on injured reserve.

Forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand (ankle) and Nathan Gerbe (groin) are also sidelined, while goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Columbus defenceman Ryan Murray played just his second game Wednesday since breaking his hand in December.

With Talbot pulled for an extra attacker, Flames captain Mark Giordano threaded a shot through traffic for Tkachuk to re-direct home.

Lindholm pulled the hosts within a goal midway through the third.

His linemate Andrew Mangiapane harassed defenceman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net and forced a turnover for Lindholm to exploit.

The Flames fanned on scoring opportunities in the second period.

Columbus' Jakob Lilja, left, tackles Calgary's Dillon Dube during the second period. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Calgary's Tobias Rieder missed the net on a breakaway, Korpisalo stoned Mikael Backlund from close range and Lindholm couldn't corral a bouncing rebound on a Johnny Gaudreau shot.

Columbus turned Calgary's neutral zone turnover into an odd-man rush with Nyquist going upstairs on a feed from Nick Foligno at 11:20 of the opening period.

Shore scored his first goal as a Blue Jacket following his acquisition from Anaheim at the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

The winger from Ajax, Ont., squeezed a wrist shot from the face-off circle under Talbot's right arm at 8:56.

Tkachuk was hobbled blocking a shot at the four-minute mark. He remained in the game, but skated uncomfortably at times.

Calgary is at home Friday to the Arizona Coyotes. The Blue Jackets head to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Saturday.