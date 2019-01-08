Jets topple Avalanche on strength of Wheeler's 4-point night

Blake Wheeler scored once and added three assists as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 on Tuesday.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor, Bryan Little, Andrew Copp, Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba also scored for Winnipeg. Trouba, Scheifele and Tyler Myers each added a pair of assists.

Gabriel Landeskog scored twice for Colorado to reach a career-high with 27 goals in a season. Carl Soderberg and Ryan Graves also scored.

Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for the Jets (27-13-2), who have won two straight and improved to 3-3 in their last six games.

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) scores on Colorado Avalanche's goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press)

Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots for Colorado (20-15-8), which had ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the New York Rangers last Friday.

The Jets scored three times on the power play and once shorthanded to lead 2-1 after the first period. They mounted a 4-1 lead early in the second, but the Avalanche scored twice late in the period to squeeze the score 4-3 after two.